Largest Illegal Immigrant Crossing El Paso Texas Has Ever Seen

We Have Just Witnessed The Largest Illegal Immigrant Crossing...
That El Paso Texas Has Ever Seen...
And They Were Escorted to The Boarder by The Mexican Police.
I Know That This Invasion Would Not Be Happen Now...
If Trump Were Sitting in The White House...
Instead of Resident Biden The Pedophile Sleaze.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.