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The Secret to Success: Leaders Who Grow Food, Ep. 1
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384 views • June 01, 2021
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Thanks for joining us in the first episode of Leaders Who Grow Food. Our founder, Marjory Wildcraft met with Strider CTO, Heather Briggs. Heather is dedicated to helping equestrians across the industry grow and run their businesses by providing digital solutions. She is also passionate about growing food and knowing where her food comes from... Learn about their equestrian opportunities here: https://www.striderpro.com/
Follow us ➥
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries
INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network
TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries
SUPPORT US ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
Learn more ➥
JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: https://www.GrowHalf.com/
MAKE YOUR OWN MEDICINE: https://makeyourownmedicine.com
MAKE YOUR OWN SHAMPOO: https://handmadeshampoo.com
HOW TO PREPARE FOR 2021: https://www.howtopreparefor2021.com
WHEN THERE IS NO DOCTOR: https://www.whenthereisnodoctor.com
About me:
Marjory Wildcraft is the founder of The Grow Network, which is a community of people focused on modern self-sufficient living. She has been featured by National Geographic as an expert in off-grid living, she hosted the Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and she is listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. Marjory was the focus of an article that won Reuter’s Food Sustainability Media Award, and she recently authored The Grow System: The Essential Guide to Modern Self-Sufficient Living—From Growing Food to Making Medicine.
_
Get instant access to our free library of resources and our exclusive community: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
Get instant access to our free library of resources: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
_
Thanks for joining us in the first episode of Leaders Who Grow Food. Our founder, Marjory Wildcraft met with Strider CTO, Heather Briggs. Heather is dedicated to helping equestrians across the industry grow and run their businesses by providing digital solutions. She is also passionate about growing food and knowing where her food comes from... Learn about their equestrian opportunities here: https://www.striderpro.com/
Follow us ➥
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries
INSTAGRAM @the_grow_network | https://www.instagram.com/the_grow_network
TWITTER @TheGrowNetwork | https://www.facebook.com/growyourowngroceries
SUPPORT US ON PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/thegrownetwork
Learn more ➥
JOIN THE ACADEMY: https://academy.thegrownetwork.com/
GROW YOUR OWN GROCERIES: https://www.GrowHalf.com/
MAKE YOUR OWN MEDICINE: https://makeyourownmedicine.com
MAKE YOUR OWN SHAMPOO: https://handmadeshampoo.com
HOW TO PREPARE FOR 2021: https://www.howtopreparefor2021.com
WHEN THERE IS NO DOCTOR: https://www.whenthereisnodoctor.com
About me:
Marjory Wildcraft is the founder of The Grow Network, which is a community of people focused on modern self-sufficient living. She has been featured by National Geographic as an expert in off-grid living, she hosted the Mother Earth News Online Homesteading Summit, and she is listed in Who’s Who in America for having inspired hundreds of thousands of backyard gardens. Marjory was the focus of an article that won Reuter’s Food Sustainability Media Award, and she recently authored The Grow System: The Essential Guide to Modern Self-Sufficient Living—From Growing Food to Making Medicine.
_
Get instant access to our free library of resources and our exclusive community: https://snip.ly/ucdm83
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