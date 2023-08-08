Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From a Free Country to a Communist country in no Time
channel image
Redneck Rabbi Spot
4 Subscribers
6 views
Published Tuesday

You ever wonder why this Government acts the way it does towards it’s citizens and how those who fight end up locked up or died. It’s because as a Nation we have gone from being free to being a communistic and not even knowing it.

Keywords
governmentand trumpcommunistic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket