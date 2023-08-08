From a Free Country to a Communist country in no Time

You ever wonder why this Government acts the way it does towards it’s citizens and how those who fight end up locked up or died. It’s because as a Nation we have gone from being free to being a communistic and not even knowing it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.