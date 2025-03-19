What's Up? - Humanity's Cosmic Potential

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this What's Up, friends John and Gregg explore humanity’s cosmic role amid escalating chaos, bioengineering, and potential alien ties. They link biblical and indigenous stories, suggesting humans’ unique empathy could surpass advanced beings. Proposing a human-crafted narrative over AI, they envision an evolutionary leap by 2030, blending consciousness and action.
Please like, share and subscribe.