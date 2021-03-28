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The GREAT FALLING AWAY! BEWARE! Pure WICKEDNESS IS OVERFLOWING! NO TURNING BACK!
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62 views • March 28, 2021
Original Video posted on March 18 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/Kj3SQSBVbvc
Servant of Elohiym YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkx8gQ87ygFL94FrPP0Y6hw/videos
.
Message link shared: BEWARE: Mark of the Beast//Time of Weakness…. Bride get ready! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/beware-mark-of-the-beast-time-of-weakness-bride-get-ready-elizabeth-marie/
VACCINES: WARNINGS PILE-UP – Christian Robert
https://444prophecynews.com/vaccines-warnings-pile-up-christian-robert
2 Peter 3:9
Yahuah is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Isaiah 55:11
So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
Deuteronomy 4:29
But if from thence thou shalt seek Yahuah thy Elohiym, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.
Jeremiah 29:13
And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
Psalm 34:18
Yahuah is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.
Revelation 3:10
Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.
1 Corinthians 2:5
That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of Elohiym.
Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Messiah/Christ which strengtheneth me.
Luke 22:31
And Yahuah said, Simon, Simon, behold, Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat:
Hosea 2:3
Lest I strip her naked, and set her as in the day that she was born, and make her as a wilderness, and set her like a dry land, and slay her with thirst.
Psalm 18:2
Yahuah is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my Elohiym, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.
John 17:17
Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth
2 Timothy 3:12
Yea, and all that will live godly in Yahusha Ha’Mashiach/Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
Revelation 6:9-11
And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of Elohiym, and for the testimony which they held:
10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Adonai, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?
11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
2 Timothy 1:7
For Elohiym hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Proverbs 30:5
Every word of Elohiym is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him
Proverbs 18:10
The name of Yahuah is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.
Revelation 13:16-17
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Hosea 4:6
My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law/Torah of thy Elohiym, I will also forget thy children.
Genesis 3:15
And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.
John 9:31
Now we know that Elohiym heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of Elohiym, and doeth his will, him he heareth.
Luke 21:36
Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
Servant of Elohiym YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkx8gQ87ygFL94FrPP0Y6hw/videos
.
Message link shared: BEWARE: Mark of the Beast//Time of Weakness…. Bride get ready! – Elizabeth Marie
https://444prophecynews.com/beware-mark-of-the-beast-time-of-weakness-bride-get-ready-elizabeth-marie/
VACCINES: WARNINGS PILE-UP – Christian Robert
https://444prophecynews.com/vaccines-warnings-pile-up-christian-robert
2 Peter 3:9
Yahuah is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.
Isaiah 55:11
So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
Deuteronomy 4:29
But if from thence thou shalt seek Yahuah thy Elohiym, thou shalt find him, if thou seek him with all thy heart and with all thy soul.
Jeremiah 29:13
And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.
Psalm 34:18
Yahuah is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.
Revelation 3:10
Because thou hast kept the word of my patience, I also will keep thee from the hour of temptation, which shall come upon all the world, to try them that dwell upon the earth.
1 Corinthians 2:5
That your faith should not stand in the wisdom of men, but in the power of Elohiym.
Philippians 4:13
I can do all things through Messiah/Christ which strengtheneth me.
Luke 22:31
And Yahuah said, Simon, Simon, behold, Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat:
Hosea 2:3
Lest I strip her naked, and set her as in the day that she was born, and make her as a wilderness, and set her like a dry land, and slay her with thirst.
Psalm 18:2
Yahuah is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my Elohiym, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.
John 17:17
Sanctify them through thy truth: thy word is truth
2 Timothy 3:12
Yea, and all that will live godly in Yahusha Ha’Mashiach/Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
Revelation 6:9-11
And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of Elohiym, and for the testimony which they held:
10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Adonai, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?
11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.
2 Timothy 1:7
For Elohiym hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Proverbs 30:5
Every word of Elohiym is pure: he is a shield unto them that put their trust in him
Proverbs 18:10
The name of Yahuah is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.
Revelation 13:16-17
And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
Hosea 4:6
My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law/Torah of thy Elohiym, I will also forget thy children.
Genesis 3:15
And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between thy seed and her seed; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel.
John 9:31
Now we know that Elohiym heareth not sinners: but if any man be a worshipper of Elohiym, and doeth his will, him he heareth.
Luke 21:36
Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man
Get Saved
www.xtremerealitycheck.com/getsaved.html
.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://kingjamesbibleonline.org/John-Chapter-1
.
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