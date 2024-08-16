BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TWO GANG MEMBERS SHOT BY ANOTHER THUG ON A BIKE 🤘 OVER GANG SIGNS IN LOS ANGELES
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
437 views • 8 months ago

Two men were rushed to the hospital after a broad daylight shooting and brawl in the street that was captured on nearby surveillance cameras Wednesday afternoon.


The violence occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Florida Avenue, near South Western Avenue in Hemet, according to video footage of the shooting obtained by KTLA.


Two men are seen in the video walking on the sidewalk on Florida Avenue, in front of Vero’s Taco Shop, when one of them, dressed in a white t-shirt, jeans and a ballcap, raises his arms and yells across the street.


“F–k your hood, homie,” he’s heard yelling, as both men continue down the sidewalk.


Moments later, another man, wearing dark pants and a light-colored hoodie, pulls up alongside the two in the street on a bicycle, his right hand firmly in his pocket. It appears as if words are exchanged and as the man in the white t-shirt charges, the bicyclist pulls a gun out and fires two rounds, dropping the man to the ground.


The man in the dark shorts appears to get the upper hand on the shooter, getting him off the bike and ripping his hoodie off.


In the footage, the shooter is last seen running in the middle of the four-lane roadway toward South Western Avenue.


Asked for comment, officials with the Hemet Police Department told KTLA that they responded to the scene and that details are extremely limited as the incident is under active investigation.


Action Eye News, who captured the video, reported that both the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/228944-two-gang-members-shot-by-another-thug-on-a-bike-over-gang-signs-in-los-angeles

