Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hypocrite Gavin Newsom Lashes Out; as Illegal Aliens are Sent to "Sanctuary State" California
55 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

The, as usual hypocritical left, will not stand by their own principles, after having declared California a sanctuary state.Gavin Newsom lashed out at Ron DeSantis of Florida calling him a small and pathetic man, for having sent illegal aliens to Sacramento. Of course, Gavin and the Democrats should be welcoming all illegals, as they over and over have stated that they are a sanctuary for them, but in truth, they don't wish to bear any of the costs for their virtue signaling.

#newsom #california #woke #hypocrisy


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
californiademocratsleftistsfloridawokeron desantishypocrisyillegal aliensgavin newsomsanctuary statesanctuary cityliarsanctuaryvirtue signalingnimbycalifornia implosionflights of illegal aliensdemocrat logic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket