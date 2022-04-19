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Bases 123 Part 2 Elena Danaan -Alien Races-Greys HIVE Signal Jammed ver2
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189 views • April 19, 2022
Elena comes now to the second part of her information, specifically Alien races.
Also contains inform as a "Borg" technology Hive mind weapon.
Her books are available from Devizes Books, Handel House, Devizes, SN10-1LD
[email protected]
All those who have been injected have Alien Grey "Borg" technology injected into them.
As of Feb 2021, The Greys who could activate this technology were caught, and the HIVE frequency that would activate this technology was identified and jammed.
Those so injected remain at risk, if this frequency is somehow changed and un-jammed.
Also contains inform as a "Borg" technology Hive mind weapon.
Her books are available from Devizes Books, Handel House, Devizes, SN10-1LD
[email protected]
All those who have been injected have Alien Grey "Borg" technology injected into them.
As of Feb 2021, The Greys who could activate this technology were caught, and the HIVE frequency that would activate this technology was identified and jammed.
Those so injected remain at risk, if this frequency is somehow changed and un-jammed.
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