[Verse 1] I keep hearing you're concerned about my happiness But all the thought you're giving me is conscience, I guess If I were walking in your shoes, I wouldn't worry none While you and your friends are worrying 'bout me I'm having lots of fun [Chorus] Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo Now don't tell me I've nothing to do [Verse 2] Last night I dressed in tails pretending I was on the town As long as I can dream, it's hard to slow this swinger down So please don't give a thought to me, I'm really doing fine You can always find me here and having quite a time [Chorus] Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo Now don't tell me I've nothing to do [Verse 3] It's good to see you, I must go, I know I look a fright Anyway, my eyes are not accustomed to this light And my shoes are not accustomed to this hard concrete So I must go back to my room and make my day complete [Chorus] Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo Now don't tell me I've nothing to do [Outro] Don't tell me I've nothing to do Don't tell me I've nothing to do