A country rock song in a major key at a moderate tempo, The instrumentation includes acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, drums, and male lead vocals, The acoustic guitar provides a rhythmic strumming pattern throughout the song, The electric guitar plays melodic fills and a prominent solo, The bass guitar provides a walking bass line, The drums maintain a steady 4/4 beat with a snare backbeat, The male lead vocalist sings in a clear, slightly twangy style, The song structure follows a verse-chorus format with an instrumental break, Production elements include a clean mix with a slight reverb on the vocals and guitars





[Verse 1] I keep hearing you're concerned about my happiness But all the thought you're giving me is conscience, I guess If I were walking in your shoes, I wouldn't worry none While you and your friends are worrying 'bout me I'm having lots of fun [Chorus] Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo Now don't tell me I've nothing to do [Verse 2] Last night I dressed in tails pretending I was on the town As long as I can dream, it's hard to slow this swinger down So please don't give a thought to me, I'm really doing fine You can always find me here and having quite a time [Chorus] Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo Now don't tell me I've nothing to do [Verse 3] It's good to see you, I must go, I know I look a fright Anyway, my eyes are not accustomed to this light And my shoes are not accustomed to this hard concrete So I must go back to my room and make my day complete [Chorus] Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo Now don't tell me I've nothing to do [Outro] Don't tell me I've nothing to do Don't tell me I've nothing to do