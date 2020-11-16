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Dark Outpost 11-16-2020 Silent Cry
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214 views • November 17, 2020
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There is a sinister wickedness encompassing our country it doesn't fit any profile, doesn't lend to predictability, and strikes without warning. While this specific evil may sound familiar, and though millions of lives have been brutalized, very few understand how deep it goes. Child sex trafficking is only the beginning. There is an organized, occult effort that sometimes uses these children as sacrifices to ancient, bloodthirsty, demonic entities. Never before has a documentary dared to expose the true depths of this dangerous evil. You will be shocked at how common this problem is in our country and, after watching this film, you will never be the same.
Main websites: SkyWatchTV.com & Dailyrenegade.com
Buy the DVD: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/collections/featured-products/products/the-silent-cry-help-the-children-package
Watch & Rate on Amazon: https://watch.amazon.com/detail?gti=amzn1.dv.gti.e2ba3ce8-d27f-48f6-9888-882bc0dd336e&;ref_=atv_dp_share_mv&r=web
Rate on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13140978/
Josh Peck on Rumble: http://Rumble.com/DailyRenegade
Josh Peck on YouTube: http://Youtube.com/jpdweekly
There is a sinister wickedness encompassing our country it doesn't fit any profile, doesn't lend to predictability, and strikes without warning. While this specific evil may sound familiar, and though millions of lives have been brutalized, very few understand how deep it goes. Child sex trafficking is only the beginning. There is an organized, occult effort that sometimes uses these children as sacrifices to ancient, bloodthirsty, demonic entities. Never before has a documentary dared to expose the true depths of this dangerous evil. You will be shocked at how common this problem is in our country and, after watching this film, you will never be the same.
Main websites: SkyWatchTV.com & Dailyrenegade.com
Buy the DVD: https://www.skywatchtvstore.com/collections/featured-products/products/the-silent-cry-help-the-children-package
Watch & Rate on Amazon: https://watch.amazon.com/detail?gti=amzn1.dv.gti.e2ba3ce8-d27f-48f6-9888-882bc0dd336e&;ref_=atv_dp_share_mv&r=web
Rate on IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13140978/
Josh Peck on Rumble: http://Rumble.com/DailyRenegade
Josh Peck on YouTube: http://Youtube.com/jpdweekly
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