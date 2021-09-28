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Kailua Sign Waving for Freedom - 2021-09-28
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121 views • September 29, 2021
On September 28, 2021, a couple dozen people in Kailua, Hawaii joined in song, sign waving and aloha to share the message of freedom and to protest medical tyranny. Regardless of your vaccination status or your political party, they joined together in support of the right to keep your job, go to school, and dine with loved ones without being coerced to take an injection.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #NoVaxPassport
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