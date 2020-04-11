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Andreas Kalcker respondiendo sobre difamaciones y demostrando cura contra corona virus
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283 views • April 11, 2020
NUEVA CURA: Cientifico ENCUENTRA CURA pero es difamado y censurado porque no conviene a intereses de grandes corporacones que manejan el mundo. CURATE VOS, INFORMATE, HAY CURA, SE PUEDE. Somos muchos ya los que sabemos y no nos quedamos callados, desinformados y manipulados por los medios de informacion, y por sobre todo ACTUAMOS.
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PARA SABER MAS what ap salud prohibida
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