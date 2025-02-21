MELTDOWN IN MUNICH: JD VANCE VS CENSORSHIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Germany has become a hotbed for censorship in recent months in a response to the rise of the far right party, by criminalizing such commonplace actions as insults and reposting false statements. Hear newly elected Vice President JD Vance’s remarks during the Munich Security Conference declaring censorship is one of the biggest threats to democracy in the EU, setting off a political firestorm, including here in the US where journalist Margaret Brennan of CBS implied that free speech is what led to the uprising of the Nazi party.
#Germany #FreeSpeech #Censorship #JDVance