Atty. Reiner Fuellmich Interviews British MP Andrew Bridgen - ICIC: "Last Man Standing"

(May 28, 2023) From the International Crimes Investigative Committee: “In this episode of ICIC, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Prof. Joseph Molitorisz, philosopher, have a detailed and very illuminating conversation with Andrew Bridgen, a British politician and businessman who also holds a degree in Microbiology. Bridgen has served as Member of Parliament for North West Leicestershire since 2010. He attended the University of North London, where he studied Law and Politics. After graduating, he worked in various roles in the financial sector, including as a stockbroker, before starting his own business in property management. Bridgen was a member of the Conservative Party, but was expelled permanently from the party in April 2023. Why: He had called the Corona vaccination with its side effects the greatest crime since the Shoah.





“Bridgen and Fuellmich sum up the complexity of the global events currently taking place, dare to look into the future and pursue the question of whether certain entanglements in politics and economics from the past are connected to the global situation in which mankind currently finds itself in its entirety. Are these connections perhaps (consciously) the cause of social and human evil, and what can we do about it? Is there still hope and enough people who see through this perfidious game of the rulers and who dare to stand up for the truth and voice it, despite all repressive measures?





“The worldwide synchronized proclamation of the so-called "Corona Pandemic" with all its anti-democratic, unlawful excesses and measures has made Andrew Bridgen got his attention. He was not afraid to be the only one in the House of Commons to openly share his concerns. The consequences followed on their heels, but he was and is not swayed and remains steadfast in his opinion.





“It is apparent that inhumane "reset" plans by a self-appointed global elite are no longer working, despite massive pressure at all levels of life. The good in all this bad is that the clouded vision of many people is becoming clearer and more awake. True democracy prevails when politicians fear their own people and not the other way around. The optimistic message is to remain defensible and not relinquished. Because it is always darkest just before the dawn.”





