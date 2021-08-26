North Star (1943)

Dana Andrews Anne Baxter Walter Huston Lewis Milestone, Walter Brennan

In a peaceful Ukrainian village, the school year is just ending in June 1941. Five young friends set out for a walking trip to Kiev, but their travels are brutally interrupted when they are suddenly attacked by German planes, in the first wave of the Nazi assault on the Soviet Union. When the village itself is attacked and occupied, most of the men flee to the hills to form a guerrilla unit. The others resist the Nazis as well as possible, but soon the village is placed under the command of a Nazi doctor who begins using the town's children as a source of constant blood transfusions for wounded German soldiers. Meanwhile, the small group of young persons tries desperately to take a supply of firearms to the guerrillas. Walter Huston, Anne Baxter ,Dana Andrews, Walter Brennan ,Dean Jagger ,Farley Granger ,Erich von Stroheim ,Jane Withers