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Report: Wuhan Funeral Homes Burned Coronavirus Victims Alive - 1875-6P
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18 views • April 11, 2020
Locals in Wuhan, where the Chinese coronavirus pandemic originated, have heard screams coming from funeral home furnaces, and some treated in hospitals say they saw workers put living coronavirus patients in body bags, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported on Monday.  Report: Wuhan Funeral Homes Burned Coronavirus Victims Alive – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/p9Eq30qw9DR
 
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