Report: Wuhan Funeral Homes Burned Coronavirus Victims Alive - 1875-6P

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GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover is a dynamic producer, comedian, writer and pundit with a list of credits spanning feature film, radio, television, print and stage. Rodney Lee currently produces specials for NewsMax Media appearing on DirectTV, DishTV, Comcast and most other cable outlets. Rodney’s latest hit - “American Moses: The Charlton Heston Story” is currently the number one rated show on NewsMax TV. Also, the new season of; “Stand-up Trump” returns in March with a brand new episode: “Collusion Delusion.” Rodney’s list of political clients reads like a who’s who, and includes 3 years as speech writer for the great Herman Cain – through his 2012 presidential run. In addition, Rodney Lee has won over three dozen film festival awards worldwide, including Best Screenplay at the San Diego and Oxford International Film Festivals, Best Feature at the Palm Beach International Film Festival and screenings at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
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