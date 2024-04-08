KNOCKOUT: Yemen Strike US, UK, Israeli Ships in 72 hours

British journalist Richard Medhurst reports on Yemen/Ansarallah’s strike on a number of British, American and Israeli ships who violated its blockade of the Bab el Mandeb Straiat.
Using a combination of rockets and missiles, including anti-ship ballistic missiles, Yemen struck the British vessel “HOPE ISLAND” in the Red Sea, in addition to 2 Israeli ships, "MSC GRACE F" and "MSC Gina". This was followed by a valley of drones targeted targeting and US warships.
