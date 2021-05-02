BIDEN AND COMPANY WILL ENSURE THAT USA DOES NOT LEAVE AFGHANISTAN

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Afghan Gulf of Tonkin: https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-launches-airstrike-response-failed-170800654.html
The Hill article discussing our document needs: https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/550276-congress-demands-answers-on-afghanistan-withdrawal
Forever War?: https://rusi.org/commentary/americans-may-leave-afghanistan-forever-war-will-grind
Diversity of CUlture: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethnic_groups_in_Afghanistan
There are differences in Islamic Terror: https://www.forces.net/evergreen/islamic-state-taliban-and-al-qaeda-how-are-they-different
USAiD, Infrastructure in Afghanistan: https://www.usaid.gov/afghanistan/infrastructure
The High Cost of Freeing Afghanistan: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-47391821