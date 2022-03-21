Are the Ukranian Nazi Azov Battalion and their Swastika Symbols Back in the World's Good Books?

The mainstream media's hidden and not so little secret is trying to ignore the long standing fact that Ukraine is an old post World War II cell for former Nazi defectors and the country is still riddled with the fascists and Nazi believers. The extreme fighters on the Western front of this war in the Ukraine are know as the Azov Battalion and ever since the Coup in Kiev from 2014 they have had a stranglehold on the area's known as Donbass and Donetsk. The Azov Battalion have been known for years as having allegiance to Nazi white supremist beliefs, but here we are in a fullout war and nobody from main stream media is talking about 60,000 Nazi's fighting Russia in Mariupol (the Nazi's home base). The same media are making light of the fact that Putin has said from day one that he wants to 'DeNazify' Ukraine, yet the media say he has lost his mind. The propaganda filled mainstream media - at this point in historical time - has never been worse in all my time covering them.