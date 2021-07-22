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Russia's Secret Weapon to Defeat America 07/22/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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76 views • July 22, 2021
In 2005 Bill Schnoebelen was invited to speak at The Prophecy Club. In this DVD, Bill reveals technology the Russians have that can knock out anything on the land, sea, under the sea and in the air. In fact, any place on the Globe with little to no trace of who did it, and how it was done! This technology is knows as "Scalar Waves".

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