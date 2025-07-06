BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥A UKR command-and-control post & drone launch site destroyed by FAB-1500
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
97 views • 24 hours ago

✈️💥🇺🇦 A command-and-control post and drone launch site of the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed by a FAB-1500 high-explosive bomb near the village of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region.

Adding:  💥 Explosion at a thermal power plant in Kiev. Local media report partial power outages in one of the districts.

Adding:

🛸💥 Russian drones burned enemy equipment worth more than $2 billion, Putin said. Western governments sending weapons to Ukraine should think about what they are spending people's money on, the president emphasized.

💬 Main statements from Putin at the People's Front forum today:

➡️Russian "handymen" sometimes come up with something for the needs of the front that is superior in quality to the "hardware" from NATO countries.

➡️Russians have collected more than 54 billion rubles of "people's money" to support the special operation.

➡️Participants and veterans of the SMO receive universal, nationwide support.

➡️There are already 60 thousand seasoned, experienced fighters in the people's cyber squads of Russia.

➡️The main goal is a safe and peaceful future for Russia, everyone works for this, and the soldiers fight at the front.

➡️Russians together are a colossal, indestructible force in their righteousness and unity. The Russian Federation will achieve freedom and justice, the right to independently determine its own path of development.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
