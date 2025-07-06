© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
✈️💥🇺🇦 A command-and-control post and drone launch site of the 110th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed by a FAB-1500 high-explosive bomb near the village of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region.
Adding: 💥 Explosion at a thermal power plant in Kiev. Local media report partial power outages in one of the districts.
🛸💥 Russian drones burned enemy equipment worth more than $2 billion, Putin said. Western governments sending weapons to Ukraine should think about what they are spending people's money on, the president emphasized.
💬 Main statements from Putin at the People's Front forum today:
➡️Russian "handymen" sometimes come up with something for the needs of the front that is superior in quality to the "hardware" from NATO countries.
➡️Russians have collected more than 54 billion rubles of "people's money" to support the special operation.
➡️Participants and veterans of the SMO receive universal, nationwide support.
➡️There are already 60 thousand seasoned, experienced fighters in the people's cyber squads of Russia.
➡️The main goal is a safe and peaceful future for Russia, everyone works for this, and the soldiers fight at the front.
➡️Russians together are a colossal, indestructible force in their righteousness and unity. The Russian Federation will achieve freedom and justice, the right to independently determine its own path of development.