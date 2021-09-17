16 YRS GONE IN 16 HRS 16 YR OLD GIRL KILLED BY PFIZER POISON INDUCED HEART ATTACK 16 HRS AFTER DOSE (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-Source: Bootcamp. Some are lucky. They die quickly and don't suffer for days and months like most of the others. Here is some more news from our twisted reality:Victims of the Kill Shot share their stories of horror as their world crumbles around them...MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!MEET THE MURDEROUS FAMILY WHO STARTED THIS WHOLE PLANDEMIC SCAMAre the prions kicking in? Abnormal or Strange Behavior? 57 yr old attorney naked near school?Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.Vaccinated people are making other people sick (In more ways than one)Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in lawZmapp and Remdesivir have a 54% mortality rate when used on humans and Fauci knows thisListen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.Protect and Serve has become Obey or Die. Does this look like freedom to you?14-TIME WORLD CHAMPION WRESTLER GETS SMACK DOWN BY VAXXX INDUCED HHHEART ATTACKHospitals are filling with the vaccinated. VAERS and hospital staff confirm that this is true.HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYOne Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention ToMU STRAIN IS "VACCINE RESISTANT" AFTER VACCINE WIPES OUT THE IMMUNE SYSTEMCategory EducationSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over