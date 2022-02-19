Americans Trying To Flee Ukrain Need To Present Proof of Vaccination

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02/15/2022 The US Embassy is warning Americans trying to flee from potential war zones in Ukraine to present a valid US passport and proof of COVID-19 vaccination. While illegal immigrants continue to pour into the US without any COVID restrictions. It shows the Biden administration hasn’t put Americans first.