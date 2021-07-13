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EXPOSED !! CANADA MASK MANDATE - EMERGENCY ORDERS REVOKED - GOV'T NEVER INFORMED MEDIA INTENTIONALLY
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80 views • July 13, 2021
There are no mask Mandates anywhere in Canada as of July 1, 2021 so says Top Canadian Constitutional lawyer Rocco Galati.
There is no reason why anyone should be wearing a mask right now. The government refuses to tell the media to inform the public of this because they don't want to lose their control over the public. The Canadian court system has stated that the Emergency order has been revoked so .....TAKE OFF YOUR STUPID FACE DIAPERS and DISOBEY any orders from any store or business to COMPLY with the signs on their doors.
The vaccine injections are also totally illegal with this Emergency Order being Revoked.
There is no reason why anyone should be wearing a mask right now. The government refuses to tell the media to inform the public of this because they don't want to lose their control over the public. The Canadian court system has stated that the Emergency order has been revoked so .....TAKE OFF YOUR STUPID FACE DIAPERS and DISOBEY any orders from any store or business to COMPLY with the signs on their doors.
The vaccine injections are also totally illegal with this Emergency Order being Revoked.
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