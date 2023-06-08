Create New Account
Caught on Horrible Video - In Egypt, a Russian Tourist has Died from a Tiger Shark Attack near the coast of Hurghada
The shark that killed the Russian in Hurghada was caught by fishermen

◾️ According to eyewitnesses, the shark bit off the leg of a 23-year-old Russian and then carried him under water.

◾️In connection with this incident, an emergency evacuation of vacationers was announced on all the beaches of Hurghada. It is assumed that the shark could approach the shore due to the lack of protective nets.

