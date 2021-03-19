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COVID IS NOT SCARY - DOCTORS SPEAK OUT
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181 views • March 19, 2021
These Canadian doctors are speaking out and basically telling people that your government and the media is lying to you. They don't come right out and say it but if you read between the lines, you will hear it. Three of them have had covid and they tell you what they did to get healthy. It's all starting to come out that this is a scam.
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