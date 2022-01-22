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THE JEW FLU COVID 19 THE BIGGEST JEW CON IN HISTORY
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84 views • January 22, 2022
THE JEWS WANT TOTAL CONTROL OF EARTH. COVID 19 IS THE JEWS MAKING THEIR MOVE TO FIRST KILL OFF MOST WHITE CHRISTIAN EUROPEAN RACES, WHICH THE JEWS SEE AS THE BIGGEST THREAT TO STOP THEM. THE JEWS ARE RUNNING ALL THESE BOGUS WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS..
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