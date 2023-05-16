EPOCH TV | ‘Chicken Products’ Being Bulked up with WOOD PULP, Seaweed & Soy

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

‘Chicken Products’ Being Bulked up with WOOD PULP, Seaweed, and Soy: New Study

Just learned that some fast-food chains are selling "chicken" that's actually a mix of seaweed, beef, soy, protein powder, and even wood pulp.

Did you know that some fast-food chicken products are only 60% meat? The rest is made up of additives, preservatives, and other proteins. Time to rethink our fast-food choices.

Full episode - https://ept.ms/ChickenProductsFM





See also:

🧬 mRNA Vaccines in Food: https://ept.ms/3M2eYCy