Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | ‘Chicken Products’ Being Bulked up with WOOD PULP, Seaweed & Soy
161 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

 EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov

‘Chicken Products’ Being Bulked up with WOOD PULP, Seaweed, and Soy: New Study

Just learned that some fast-food chains are selling "chicken" that's actually a mix of seaweed, beef, soy, protein powder, and even wood pulp.

Did you know that some fast-food chicken products are only 60% meat? The rest is made up of additives, preservatives, and other proteins. Time to rethink our fast-food choices.

Full episode - https://ept.ms/ChickenProductsFM


See also:

🧬 mRNA Vaccines in Food: https://ept.ms/3M2eYCy

Keywords
fast foodfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket