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God Will Destroy Those Who Destroy the Earth
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19 views • February 18, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ImplicationsOfClimateChange
The nations raged, but your wrath came, and the time for the dead to be judged, and for rewarding your servants, the prophets and saints, and those who fear your name, both small and great, and for destroying the destroyers of the earth.
The nations raged, but your wrath came, and the time for the dead to be judged, and for rewarding your servants, the prophets and saints, and those who fear your name, both small and great, and for destroying the destroyers of the earth.
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