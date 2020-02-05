© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could this coronavirus be Disease X? Everything you need to know about the mystery virus in China
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • February 05, 2020
It is the mystery new disease that has put authorities around the world on high alert. Already, two people have died and 43 have been infected with a never-seen-before pneumonia.
The disease, which emerged in China in December, has already spread to other countries and testing has confirmed the presence of a new coronavirus - one of a family of viruses which have proved particularly deadly over the last few years, infecting more than 10,000 and killing around 1,600.
Experts are now asking if this new virus has similar epidemic potential. But with so much still unknown, they will have a battle on their hands to contain it.
Get more info here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-he...
Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK's best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.
The disease, which emerged in China in December, has already spread to other countries and testing has confirmed the presence of a new coronavirus - one of a family of viruses which have proved particularly deadly over the last few years, infecting more than 10,000 and killing around 1,600.
Experts are now asking if this new virus has similar epidemic potential. But with so much still unknown, they will have a battle on their hands to contain it.
Get more info here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-he...
Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK's best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.