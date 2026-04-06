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💥Iran's SECRET weapon that downed US F-35 REVEALED
Despite being practically invisible to radar, the stealth fighter jet was still successfully targeted by Iran.
The IRGC most likely used the 358 anti-aircraft missile, exploiting the F-35's key vulnerability: its heat signature makes it targetable by heat-seeking missiles.
The 358's key features:
🌏 A unique hybrid between a kamikaze drone and a surface-to-air missile
🌏 Flies at slower subsonic speeds and can loiter in the air in a holding pattern until its optical and infrared sensors detect a target
🌏 Engages the target entirely within the infrared spectrum