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Could Red Flag Laws Remove President Trump Under 25th Amendment?
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160 views • August 07, 2019
Could the red flag laws used to keep "mentally ill" citizens from attaining firearms be used to deem President Trump unfit to serve under the 25th Amendment?
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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