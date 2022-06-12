Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: Young, Healthy People Dropping Dead At Alarming Rate

We are living in the most deadly time in history! Steve Kirsch discusses the mortality spike of 50% after the bioweapon clot shot was rolled out!

Watch this new show NOW at StewPeters.com!

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