Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: Young, Healthy People Dropping Dead At Alarming Rate

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We are living in the most deadly time in history! Steve Kirsch discusses the mortality spike of 50% after the bioweapon clot shot was rolled out!
Watch this new show NOW at StewPeters.com!
Don't forget to also check out DominanceOnDemand.com for help on increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot on Americans!
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