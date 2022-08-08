SODOM | ΣΟΔΟΜΑ (2014)

Arkady Mamontov | Αρκάδιος Μάμαντοφ





With greek subtitles. | Με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους.





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SODOM (2014)

Arkady Mamontov





A shocking documentary, Russian production of 2014 (09.26.2014), for the explanation of the homosexual propaganda, which will tie you down.





Duration: 57':43".

Dialogues in English (see U.S. English) and subtitled in Greek on the video.





This is a very good and revealing Russian documentary of 2014, about the propaganda of homosexuality and all similar issues ("gay marriages", adoption of children, gay clergy, punishment of dissidents, etc.), which will tie you down.





Russian journalist Arkady Mamontov (Аркадий Мамонтов) is hiding behind "SODOM" ("СОДОМ").





The documentary is very good as it presents the opinions of all «sides», shows true stories, has street reporting and presents facts and documents from all over the world. Some of his pictures may bother some, but not only are things like that but they are much worse.





I have the impression that Russia is the last bastion against this neo-class swarm that has swept so many countries and so many peoples. And I am not referring to homosexuals as individuals, but to the harsh anti-human Agenda that is being promoted «from above» and that through «social engineering» and mass propaganda and brainwashing wants to change the structure of society and the ontology of humanity itself.





(COMMENT: It cannot bear human mind to endure to learn through this shocking documentary what Satan is doing with his Demons to the wretched people of this Eighth Century [Eighth Millennium] of the Cheater - the Final, just before the End of Times, without the Grace and above Help from Holy Trinity…)





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ΣΟΔΟΜΑ

Αρκάδιος Μάμαντοφ





Διάρκεια: 57':43".

Διάλογοι στα Αγγλικά (βλ. Αγγλικά Η.Π.Α.) και υποτιτλισμένο στα Ελληνικά πάνω στο βίντεο.





Ένα σοκαριστικό ντοκιμαντέρ, ρωσικής παραγωγής του 2014 (26.09.2014), για την εξάπλωση της ομοφυλοφιλικής προπαγάνδας, που θα σας καθηλώσει!





Πρόκειται για ένα πολύ καλό και αποκαλυπτικό ρώσικο ντοκιμαντέρ του 2014, για την προπαγάνδα της ομοφυλοφιλίας και όλα τα παρεμφερή θέματα ("gay γάμοι", υιοθεσία παιδιών, gay κληρικοί, τιμωρία αντιφρονούντων κ.ά.), το οποίο θα σας καθηλώσει!





Πίσω από το "ΣΟΔΟΜΑ" ("SODOM"/"СОДОМ") κρύβεται ο Ρώσος δημοσιογράφος Αρκάδιος Μάμαντοφ (Arkady Mamontov/Аркадий Мамонтов).





Το ντοκιμαντέρ είναι πολύ καλό καθώς παρουσιάζει τις γνώμες όλων των «πλευρών», προβάλει αληθινές ιστορίες, έχει ρεπορτάζ δρόμου και παρουσιάζει στοιχεία και ντοκουμέντα από όλον τον κόσμο. Ορισμένες εικόνες του ίσως ενοχλήσουν κάποιους, αλλά τα πράγματα όχι μόνο είναι έτσι αλλά είναι πολύ χειρότερα.





Έχω την εντύπωση ότι η Ρωσία είναι ο τελευταίος προμαχώνας κατά αυτής της νεοταξικής λαίλαπας που έχει σαρώσει τόσες χώρες και τόσους λαούς. Και δεν αναφέρομαι στους ομοφυλόφιλους ως πρόσωπα, αλλά στην σκληρή αντι-ανθρώπινη Ατζέντα που προωθείται «από πάνω» και που μέσω της «κοινωνικής μηχανικής» και της μαζικής προπαγάνδας και πλύσης εγκεφάλου θέλει να αλλάξει την δομή της κοινωνίας και της ίδιας της οντολογίας της ανθρωπότητας.





(ΣΧΟΛΙΟ: Δεν αντέχει ανθρώπινος νους να μάθει και μέσα από αυτό το συγκλονιστικό ντοκιμαντέρ το τι κάνει ο Σατανάς με τους Δαίμονές του στους ταλαίπωρους ανθρώπους τούτου του Ογδόου Αιώνος [Όγδοη χιλιετία] του Απατεώνος – του Τελικού λίγο πριν το Τέλος των Καιρών, χωρίς τη άνωθεν Χάρη και βοήθεια του Αγίου Τριαδικού και Τρισυποστάτου Θεού μας…)