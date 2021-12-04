© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brit/Italians Sing - Stick Vaccine Mandate Up Your Ass
Follow
0
Share
Report
123 views • December 04, 2021
Hilarious: Crowd Sings ‘Shove Vaccine Up Your Ass’ In Italy
banned.video/watch?id=61aacf461def5703b96fb5bf
American Heart Association: "We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination" - The American heart association.
- Jim Stone did the research to find this AHA admission.
banned.video/watch?id=61aacf461def5703b96fb5bf
American Heart Association: "We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination" - The American heart association.
- Jim Stone did the research to find this AHA admission.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.