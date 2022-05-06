Bring On The Chaos

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War, Crime, Economic Collapse
* [Bidan] has turned out to be an unparalleled disaster.
* His new plan: torque up the fear, ban complaining, criminalize the opposition.
* He has maligned millions of Americans.
* Riot-grade security around the Supreme Court.
* A threat to our justices is a threat to our nation.
* DOJ: climate change is existential threat.
* Left-wing group released addresses of justices.
* Violence is the libs’ religion; and it’s already beginning.
* Leftist leaders clamoring for all-out war against Russia.
* WH brags about killing Russians, downing ships.
* No one outside of DC wants a war.
* [Bidan] is demented and dangerous — and so are the people who work for him.
* The country need sane leadership, now.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Tucker Carlson Tonight (5 May 2022)