Bring On The Chaos

War, Crime, Economic Collapse

* [Bidan] has turned out to be an unparalleled disaster.

* His new plan: torque up the fear, ban complaining, criminalize the opposition.

* He has maligned millions of Americans.

* Riot-grade security around the Supreme Court.

* A threat to our justices is a threat to our nation.

* DOJ: climate change is existential threat.

* Left-wing group released addresses of justices.

* Violence is the libs’ religion; and it’s already beginning.

* Leftist leaders clamoring for all-out war against Russia.

* WH brags about killing Russians, downing ships.

* No one outside of DC wants a war.

* [Bidan] is demented and dangerous — and so are the people who work for him.

* The country need sane leadership, now.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Tucker Carlson Tonight (5 May 2022)

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305683554112