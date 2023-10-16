The Region at a Crossroads - Syriana Analysis, 10/16/2023

I'm adding this today about Syria. Terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone are preparing to launch attacks on the civilian population, the positions of Russian and Syrian troops, as well as civilian facilities using drones and long-range MLRS systems, as reported by the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.

There is a 2 minute glitch with no sound, early in the video.

I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis' on YouTube with description found.

Streamed live about 6 hours ago #KevorkAlmassianThe entire West Asia (Middle East) is at a crossroads. What is going to happen?

The show starts at 5:30

Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist #KevorkAlmassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.

