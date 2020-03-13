Refuse the Mark of the Beast Chip!! (Practical Preparations!)

Many people talk about the Mark of the Beast chip that is coming, but very few are preparing themselves practically for it. Practical preparation to reject the Mark of the Beast is not about stocking up food and building shelter. It's about training ourselves in practical ways so that we will be able to resist the TEMPTATION to accept the Mark of the Beast microchip. So many people are not prepared for the strong temptation that they will face when the microchip implant is finally implemented. There are some serious spiritual and practical preparations we need to make beforehand. This video covers 5 PRACTICAL preparations we need to make if we hope to refuse the Mark of the Beast. Please take them seriously.