9,000 Tons of Crickets Per Annum For YOUR Food!

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9,000 Tons of Crickets You Will Eat! Aspire Group Foods new plant in London, Ontario, will produce 9,000 Metric Tons of Crickets Yearly for YOU to eat! This will also be your daily food in privatized prisons and FEMA camps! Incarcerated Trump supporters, Patriots, Conservatives and Christians will daily eat crickets in privatized prisons and FEMA camps? Or does the 2nd Amendment give you a Better idea? Ready for you and your family to eat crickets?