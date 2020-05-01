© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nurses & Doctor Role Out More Tiktok COVID19 Videos!!
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • May 01, 2020
Thousands of operations are cancelled and heart, stroke and cancer patients miss vital treatment while dancing doctors and nurses find time to make tiktok videos.
And Nurses keep complaining about working for long hours and not being able to see thier family. They seem to me they have enough time to do stupid tiktok videos.
And Nurses keep complaining about working for long hours and not being able to see thier family. They seem to me they have enough time to do stupid tiktok videos.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.