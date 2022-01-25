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Stop Trying to Impress God!
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32 views • January 25, 2022
Are you fasting so that God can answer your prayer faster? Are you ill yet you've forced yourself to attend the prayer meeting so that you don't let God down? Do you go on missions even though you are terrified of meeting new people and almost have a break down each time that you go? What else are you doing to try and impress God? Stop doing it. God doesn't expect it of you and neither does He want you to do it. Please join me for this Bible study and understand precious child of God that God's love for you is unconditional.
Blog: https://un-tamedbiblestudy.blogspot.com/2022/01/christian-performance-can-we-really.html
Blog: https://un-tamedbiblestudy.blogspot.com/2022/01/christian-performance-can-we-really.html
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