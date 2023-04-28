Honeybee Update! 🐝🐝🐝 4/28/2023Hive Moths, Over Wintering and Keeping Hive Moth out.Michelle working with proliferating bees! Older Hives Increase rapidly in numbers; multiply.

Rumble Installed the new Beehive 2 days ago. 4/25/2023

https://rumble.com/v2kmqos-you-dont-see-this-everyday-installing-a-package-of-honeybees-.html



Catching a Bee Swarm BEFORE they swarm! 🐝🐝🐝https://rumble.com/v2kuuq8-catching-a-bee-swarm-before-they-swarm-.html



***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks





SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140 hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing, and homeschooling. Coupon code "rchicks15" for $15 off 3-day passes and "rchicks7" for $7 off 2-day passes. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!





For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC





Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks





Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com andWindblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%