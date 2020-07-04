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Canada day 2020 (We conquered Parliament Hill)
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8 views • July 04, 2020
Source video:
(Facts vs Feelings YouTube channel)
CANADA DAY OTTAWA 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5f7V3yOIaQ&;t=4s
Some good videos of the event from Derek Storie at Noble Savages
The Non Virtual Canada Day Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS7lBPctIzs
Norman Delivering Documents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4Ip4tzybe4
(Facts vs Feelings YouTube channel)
CANADA DAY OTTAWA 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5f7V3yOIaQ&;t=4s
Some good videos of the event from Derek Storie at Noble Savages
The Non Virtual Canada Day Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS7lBPctIzs
Norman Delivering Documents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4Ip4tzybe4
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