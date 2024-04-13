Create New Account
BREAKING NEWS - Iran launches wave of drone attacks at Israel
Rick Langley
Published 16 hours ago

Iran launches wave of drone attacks at Israel: report

https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/world-news/iran-launches-wave-of-drone-attacks-at-israel-report/

------------

Biden interrupts weekend at the beach to return to White House as Israel braces for Iran attack

https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/us-news/biden-to-return-to-white-house-to-address-israel-iran-crisis/

----------------------

U.S. Moves Warships to Defend Israel in Case of Iranian Attack

Tehran has threatened to retaliate for Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic building in Syria

https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iranian-attack-expected-on-israel-in-next-two-days-42b0537c

------------

Iran Begins Attack On Israel By Launching Dozens Of Suicide Drones

https://www.infowars.com/posts/iran-begins-attack-on-israel-by-launching-dozens-of-suicide-drones/





iranbreaking newslaunches wave of drone attacksat israel

