BREAKING NEWS - Iran launches wave of drone attacks at Israel

Iran launches wave of drone attacks at Israel: report
https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/world-news/iran-launches-wave-of-drone-attacks-at-israel-report/
------------
Biden interrupts weekend at the beach to return to White House as Israel braces for Iran attack
https://nypost.com/2024/04/13/us-news/biden-to-return-to-white-house-to-address-israel-iran-crisis/
----------------------
Tehran has threatened to retaliate for Israeli attack on Iranian diplomatic building in Syria
https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/iranian-attack-expected-on-israel-in-next-two-days-42b0537c
------------Iran Begins Attack On Israel By Launching Dozens Of Suicide Drones
https://www.infowars.com/posts/iran-begins-attack-on-israel-by-launching-dozens-of-suicide-drones/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.