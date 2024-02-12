Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2024-2-11 the Father told me to forgive - I forgive you
channel image
joshuayisrael
17 Subscribers
33 views
Published 18 hours ago

2024-2-11  the Father told me to forgive - I forgive you


You know who you are if you are watching this. I forgive you, and I hope the best for you in the Lord. I'm sorry things did not work out. I was hurt, a lot, but mostly in death blows to my faith in that which God promised and was evident, at least for me to see, in the ways HE was doing what HE was doing before us. It has taken awhile for me to deal with these things, and not be tempted to be angry with God. I knew better than say anything to Him, so I just kept silent. The Father told me to forgive you, and I know that if I didn't do this video, then just saying so to the Father would not be enough. I would have messaged you, but the Lord had me get rid of my phone, and I don't have any email addresses either, so this will have to suffice. I forgive you.   


Keywords
godforgivenesschristrepentancerepentyahushayahuha

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket