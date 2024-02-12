2024-2-11 the Father told me to forgive - I forgive you



You know who you are if you are watching this. I forgive you, and I hope the best for you in the Lord. I'm sorry things did not work out. I was hurt, a lot, but mostly in death blows to my faith in that which God promised and was evident, at least for me to see, in the ways HE was doing what HE was doing before us. It has taken awhile for me to deal with these things, and not be tempted to be angry with God. I knew better than say anything to Him, so I just kept silent. The Father told me to forgive you, and I know that if I didn't do this video, then just saying so to the Father would not be enough. I would have messaged you, but the Lord had me get rid of my phone, and I don't have any email addresses either, so this will have to suffice. I forgive you.



