BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prophecy 92 (2007) Excerpts! Fallen angels among us "Everyone that has received the mark 666 as a tattoo, because Jesus Miranda told them to show loyalty to him...curse of the damned."
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
244 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
376 views • August 11, 2023

YAHUSHUA (יהושע), a Hebrew Name, is the original Name of JESUS. We are still saved in the Name JESUS but the antichrist will use the name Jesus Christ for himself IN THE TRIBULATION, so learn YAHUSHUA's NAME for then.

It is said that Jesus Miranda (aka José Luis de Jesús)
one of the antichrists before the main one died in 2013.
But sadly thousands still worship him many dooming themselves for eternity.
this is a mirrored video.
PROPHECY 92 Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, Am the Only Good Shepherd and I Beat the Wolves Away! Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Received October 27, 2007
Released November 17, 2007
Updated August 16, 2014

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

European Study Finds Pesticide Mixtures Affect Soil Microbes in Both Organic and Conventional Fields

Coco Somers
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Prologium Begins Mass Production of Its Solid-State Battery in Taiwan

Edison Reed
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Unpublished Amish Autism Study Cited by Trump Raises Questions Over Missing Vaccination Data

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy