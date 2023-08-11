Prophecy 92 (2007) Excerpts! Fallen angels among us "Everyone that has received the mark 666 as a tattoo, because Jesus Miranda told them to show loyalty to him...curse of the damned."

YAHUSHUA (יהושע), a Hebrew Name, is the original Name of JESUS. We are still saved in the Name JESUS but the antichrist will use the name Jesus Christ for himself IN THE TRIBULATION, so learn YAHUSHUA's NAME for then.
It is said that Jesus Miranda (aka José Luis de Jesús)
one of the antichrists before the main one died in 2013.
But sadly thousands still worship him many dooming themselves for eternity.
this is a mirrored video.
PROPHECY 92 Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, Am the Only Good Shepherd and I Beat the Wolves Away! Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Received October 27, 2007
Released November 17, 2007
Updated August 16, 2014
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.