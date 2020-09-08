State of Emergency In Multiple California Counties, Rolling Blackouts As Record Heat Scorches Cali

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At least 15,000 firefighters have been battling 23 wildfires raging across the Golden State, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).
Of these, three were deemed "major blazes", burning in Fresno, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties.-
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