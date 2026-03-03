👆Rubio's changing rhetoric - from last night

👆This from Rubio last night:

"The president made the very wise decision—we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties."

ℹ️Keep in mind that the Pentagon on Sunday debunked the claims made by the White House that an immediate threat was the reason for the attack.