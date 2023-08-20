Create New Account
Directed Energy Weapons im Einsatz auf Maui
Station25
18 Subscribers
113 views
Published 21 hours ago

BRAND AUF MAUI DURCH HOCHENERGIEWAFFEN VORSÄTZLICH AUSGELÖST ?

Das Video soll den Einsatz von Hochenergiewaffen zur Brandstiftung zeigen.

Inzwischen wurde es in US-Nachrichtenkanälen veröffentlicht. Der Einsatz von Hochenergiewaffen auf Maui, dass die Gebäude von Prominenten und eine Kirche verdächtigerweise verschont. Es soll sich jeder selbst ein Bild machen.

mauidirect energy weaponsbrandstiftung

