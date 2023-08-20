Directed Energy Weapons im Einsatz auf Maui

BRAND AUF MAUI DURCH HOCHENERGIEWAFFEN VORSÄTZLICH AUSGELÖST ?
Das Video soll den Einsatz von Hochenergiewaffen zur Brandstiftung zeigen.
Inzwischen wurde es in US-Nachrichtenkanälen veröffentlicht. Der Einsatz von Hochenergiewaffen auf Maui, dass die Gebäude von Prominenten und eine Kirche verdächtigerweise verschont. Es soll sich jeder selbst ein Bild machen.
.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.