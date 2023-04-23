https://gettr.com/post/p2f4wfsd6a4
中共总是牺牲几个间谍，然后让更多的间谍继续在美国其他城市工作。
The CCP always sacrifices a few spies and then lets more spies continue to work in other cities in the United States.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp
